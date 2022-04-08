WHO’s supply suspension of Covaxin to impact travel by people? Details here

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (April 7, 2022) said that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) suspension of Covaxin supply through UN procurement agencies over "process and facility upgrade" requirements will not have an impact on travel by those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while answering a question, informed that in terms of their travel, the vaccine continues to be recognized under the emergency use listing of WHO and various countries have already accepted it.

"I think there has been a statement issued by Bharat Biotech as well as from WHO, both of which are very clear in emphasizing that the vaccine is safe, its effective. Its efficacy is not in question," Bagchi said at the regular media briefing.

"There is something about process issues that are being worked out between the company and WHO. You will have to ask them about the details," he added.

Covaxin, an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, is produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech. Bagchi also said, "I don`t think that`s a cause for worry at all" as India has mutual recognition of vaccination certificate arrangements with various countries.

Earlier on Saturday, the World Health Organization had said that it has suspended supply through United Nations agencies of Covaxin in response to the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

However, the UN body has clarified that there are no issues related to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV