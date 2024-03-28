Who Was Mukhtar Ansari, Gangster-Politician Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest?

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari today died following a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Banda. The convicted criminal was admitted to hospital after he complained of vomiting and fell unconscious. The Rani Durgawati Medical College said that a team of nine doctors attended to him but failed to save him. Ansari, a five-time MLA, was facing over 60 criminal cases and was convicted in many cases as well.

Mukhtar Ansari's life was shadowed by legal issues, facing charges in over 60 cases since his imprisonment in 2005. His criminal record included allegations of murder, kidnapping, and extortion. In April 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, and in March 2024, he received a life sentence for his involvement in a fake arms license case.

Who Was Mukhtar Ansari?

Born on June 30, 1963, in Yusufpur, Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari's journey from a background in crime to a position of political influence was both controversial and captivating. During the 1980s, Mukhtar Ansari initially associated himself with the Makhanu Singh gang, marking his entry into organized crime. His activities in this realm intensified throughout the 1990s, particularly in districts like Mau, Ghazipur, Varanasi, and Jaunpur.

A graduate, Mukhtar Ansari was the son of Late Haji Subhanullah Ansari and was married to Afshan Ansari. They got married on October 15, 1989. He is survived by two sons- Umar Ansari and Afzal Ansari. Afzal Ansari is the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Ghazipur seat.

Rise As A Gangster

Mukhtar Ansari rose to prominence within the criminal underworld, engaging in bitter rivalries, notably with Brijesh Singh, as they vied for control over lucrative contracts in coal mining, railway construction, and other sectors. This era was characterized by violent clashes, including an ambush on his convoy in 2002 resulting in the deaths of three of his associates, leading to further unrest in the area.

Successful Political Debut

Despite his notoriety, Mukhtar Ansari transitioned into politics, using his influence to secure election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mau constituency five times, starting in 1996. His political career was marked by contradictions. While some saw him as a Robin Hood-like figure, others scrutinized him for his involvement in criminal activities.