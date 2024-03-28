Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies In UP Government Hospital After Heart Attack

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari today died following a heart attack. He was 60. The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Mau, Ghazipur while security have been beefed up in several areas including Ghaziour, Balia and Pryagraj where the gangster had wide influence. Ansari was brought to Banda Medical College hospital after his health deteriorated today. Ansari breathed his last in the hospital.

Earlier, Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College to jail after his discharge on Tuesday. Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital after he complained of abdominal pain in jail. Ansari's lawyer, Naseem Haider, had claimed that the former MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is experiencing difficulty speaking.

Ansari was elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times - twice on Bahujan Samaj Party ticket and then on Samajwadi Party's ticket. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990. This was the eighth case in which the he was convicted.

In December 2023, the MP/MLA Court of Varanasi convicted Mukhtar Ansari for intimidating Mahavir Prasad Rungta, a witness in the murder case of 26-year-old coal businessman Nand Kishor Rungta. Ansari was sentenced to five and a half years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000. Last year, on October 15, the Enforcement Directorate seized lands, a building, and bank deposits valued at over Rs 73.43 lakh as part of the money laundering probe involving Mukhtar Ansari.