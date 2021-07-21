Whoever stands against Indians will be killed in encounter: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

Ballia: In a controversial remark, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has said that those who stand against Indians will be killed in an encounter.

His statement was aimed at renowned poet Munawwar Rana, who had recently said that he would leave the state if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh again.

The Ballia Nagar MLA said that Rana was one of those people who stayed in India after the partition of 1947 and were involved in the conspiracy to break the country from inside.

“In such a situation, whoever will stand against Indians, will be killed in the encounter,” Shukla was quoted as saying by IANS.

Rana had recently questioned the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi in the UP elections and said that such parties only polarize voters on religious lines.

Swarup Shukla also attacked BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra and said, "Kanshi Ram had talked about building toilets instead of temples in Ayodhya, so now Mayawati should answer what her people are doing in Ayodhya."

