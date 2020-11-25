Yogi Ji knows nothing as he never loved, nor took part in 'jihad': Munawwar Rana on Uttar Pradesh's new law against forced conversions

Lucknow: Popular Urdu poet Munawwar Rana on Wednesday (November 25, 2020) hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for bringing a new law against forced conversions and said that state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath knows nothing as he has never loved, neither taken part in 'jihad'.

(योगी जी ने न लव किया न जिहाद किया तो उन्हें न लव के बारे में पता है ना जिहाद के मायने मालूम है), Munawwar Rana said while expressing his views about the proposed new law against unlawful religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the UP government has only one job, which is to make new laws every day.

The criticism comes following the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government's approval of the draft of a stringent law to deal with a religious conversion for the sake of marriage. According to this, in cases of forced mass conversions, the ordinance provides for a jail term of 3-10 years with Rs 50,000 penalty. Also, if a person wants to perform marriage after converting into any other religion, they will need to take permission from the district magistrate two months before marriage.

Taking a dig at CM Yogi, Rana said, "I think Yogi Ji should be made the Chief Justice of India so that he can sit there and make laws."

He said that a government is not formed to make laws but to follow them.

"It is not a law but a crime, to make a law to harass a particular caste," opined Rana.

"You have brought in love jihad to target a particular religion.

"You removed love jihad as a way to disturb a particular religion. Yogi Ji must have read in a cheap history book, that jihad is going out and killing people with a sword," said Rana and added that jihad means to have control on ourselves.

Live TV