'Why Is He Spreading False Information?': Naidu Slams Jagan Mohan Reddy Over Claims Of 'Obstructing' His Visit To Tirumala Temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lashed out at YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and accused him of "spreading false information". This comes after Reddy claimed that the TDP government obstructed his visit to Tirumala.

"Police are on duty to maintain peace and order. Why is he spreading false information on this issue? Every religion has traditions and principles that deserve respect," Naidu said.

The Andhra Pradesh CM accused Reddy of misleading the public and laid emphasis on respecting religious traditions. He urged Reddy to respect Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD), saying, "Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed the government obstructed his visit to Tirumala. He emphasized that those who believe in Lord Venkateswara are welcome to worship and visit Tirumala."

His statement came after Naidu's TDP and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that Reddy sign a declaration meant for non-Hindus before visiting the temple.

According to the rules of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manage the popular temple, foreigners and non-Hindus should declare their reverence for the presiding deity at the hill shrine, Lord Venkateswara, before their visit. However, faith declaration signboards have recently sprung up in Tirumala.

"TTD has its own traditions and principles that should be respected by everyone, regardless of their religion. No one has said that Reddy should not go to the temple. Due to recent controversies, Hindu sentiments have been hurt, and devotees are reportedly organizing protests. If he visits Tirumala, these groups have indicated they will mobilize as well," added Naidu.

CM Naidu continued to criticize Reddy's 'intentions' of visiting Tirumala temple and said that he has visited Tirumala by breaking its rules and regulations in the past, and it seems you intend to continue doing so.

"In the past, you (Jagan Mohan Reddy) have visited Tirumala by breaking its rules and regulations, and it seems you intend to continue doing so, which is unfair. While you say you will read the Bible at home and respect other religions, it's essential to respect religious traditions and follow TTD rules and regulations. As a Hindu, I perform pooja, and when I visit a church or mosque, I respect their traditions as well. We must maintain communal harmony," CM Naidu said.

The TDP chief further criticized Reddy for denying 'adulteration' and said that NDDB reports have exposed the 'truth'.

"Blatant lies are being spread. He claims that adulteration did not occur, but AR sent 8 tankers, of which 4 were consumed and 4 were rejected by the TTD Executive Officer, despite several warnings. Samples were sent to the NDDB lab, and the reports exposed the truth. The samples were collected from 4 trucks and sent to the labs, and we have seen the results," Naidu said.

Naidu also questioned Reddy for not declaring his 'faith' and 'avoiding' visit to Tirumala Temple.

"He (Jagan Mohan Reddy) is not interested in submitting a declaration; this is why he avoids visiting Tirumala to worship Lord Balaji. I have stated that we will bring an act requiring temples to be headed by leaders of the same religion, just as churches and mosques are led by their respective heads. We have not obstructed any Dalit from entering temples, and we have never made such statements. I feel very sad that they used 4 tankers of adulterated ghee in prasadam manufacturing. There have been no adulteration tests in TTD in the past. We initiated world-class testing equipment labs and will discuss with experts across the country. TTD Sanctity is our priority. I will not spare anyone who hurts the sentiments and traditions of temples," he said.

