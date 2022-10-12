‘Why isn't Congress inviting Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal to Bharat Jodo Yatra’, asks BJP

New Delhi: Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader, said on Wednesday that India is already united and that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is intended to unite the party. Earlier on Tuesday, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh suggested that Lalu join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for a while to send a positive message. In response, the BJP leader stated, "If Digvijay Singh requests Lalu Yadav to join the Congress Jodo Yatra, he can call him because Congress is running the government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will also go for the rally on Thursday. But such trips will not make any difference".

Sushil Modi slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked the courage to visit Gujarat and Himachal. "Rahul Gandhi knows that taking the rally to Gujarat won`t yield any results, this rally is for uniting the Congress party" he quotes.

According to the BJP leader, people have been leaving the Congress party for the last ten years. "The party is a sinking ship and no matter who joins the journey, its ship will surely sink", he added. Sushil Modi further added that the RJD supremo joining the rally won`t send a message, but an impactful message will be sent only when Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or KCR join the party. "Congress has been talking about uniting the opposition party but has been seeking support from their alliance itself", he said.

The BJP leader slammed the Congress for holding presidential elections and stated, "The party would elect a president whose power would remain in the hands of Rahul Gandhi and the decisions making power would be with the Gandhi family".

(With agencies' inputs)