'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein...': Kharge on Congress' PM face in 2024

Bhopal: All India Congress Committee Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge reached Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday to appeal to the Congress leaders to vote in his favour. When media persons asked Kharge who would be the face of the Prime Minister's post from Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the veteran Congress leader said. "There is a saying 'Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge'. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we'll see."

The election of the President of the All India Congress Committee will be held on October 17. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge are contesting for the top post. Both the leaders are currently going to the states and appealing to the Congress leaders to vote in their favour to ensure their victory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Kharge dismissed rumours that he is recieving the support of the Gandhi family in the ongoing party’s presidential election. Kharge made it clear that his name was not suggested by the party supremo Sonia Gandhi and dismissed the speculations of receiving any support from the party`s interim president or her family members.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge: A true Gandhi family loyalist and experienced administrator

The octogenarian leader went on to say, "Someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate."

#WATCH| Bhopal, MP | There is a saying "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge". First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we'll see: Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge when asked who would be the PM's face, Rahul Gandhi or he. pic.twitter.com/wvtCPqDlIH — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Kharge had said that he is fighting the Congress Presidential polls because the condition in the country is very "bad" and he wants to "fight" them. "I want to fight because the condition in the country is bad. PM Modi and Amit Shah are doing politics where there is no place for Democracy. Agencies like CBI and ED are weakening. To fight them I need to have power. That is why, on the recommendation of delegations, I am fighting the polls," Kharge said.