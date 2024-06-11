Why Lok Sabha Speaker Post Is Important? TDP, JDU Vie For Top Post

New Delhi: The NDA government announced the portfolios of their cabinet ministers but has yet to reveal a name for the speaker post of the 18th Lok Sabha. The speculation coming from the long way that NDA alliance partners TDP and JDU are keeping their eye on the Lok Sabha Speaker post.

After the formation NDA government a long way is going in the post of Lok Sabha speaker. Now, let us understand why this post is so important for the ruling government and the opposition.

According to Article 93, the President and Vice President should be elected as soon as possible after the commencement of the House while Lok Sabha Speaker is elected by a simple majority. Along with the House, the tenure of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker also ends. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha can also be removed prematurely by bringing impeachment. Its provision has been made in Article 94 of the Constitution.

The post of Lok Sabha Speaker is different from the other members of Lok Sabha. Speakers are responsible for running and functioning the House smoothly and their opinions played a significant role in the disqualification of members. The Speaker's vote proves to be decisive.

The salary of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is taken from the Consolidated Fund of India. The salaries of other MPs are taken based on the law passed by the House.

The speaker's role is to decide when and what work will be done in the House. It is very mandated to take permission before asking any question or raising any topic in the Lok Sabha. There are rules related to the proceedings of the House which is the responsibility of the Speaker to follow.