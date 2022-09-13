‘Why no SURVEY of missionary and RSS schools?’: Asaduddin Owaisi on survey of Madrasas in UP, Uttarakhand

Dehradun: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly condemned the UP and Uttarakhand governments’ decision to conduct a survey of all madrasas in the two BJP-ruled states. The Hyderabad AIMIM MP has alleged that the survey in the two BJP-ruled states is “targeted against the Muslim community.” He also claimed that conducting the survey of unaided madrasas is a targeted survey & is wrong.

“It's a targeted survey against the Muslim community. Surveys of private schools, missionary schools, govt schools, and RSS schools should happen. Doing a survey of unaided madrasas is a targeted survey & is wrong,” the AIMIM chief said.

The remarks from the AIMIM leader came after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday informed that his government will conduct a survey of all madrassas in the state.

"Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand too. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey of madrassas at once. We will get them surveyed, these institutions should also be fine for us, so the survey is very important," CM Dhami said, according to ANI.

Dhami also announced the release of the recruitment calendar by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission in a week.CM added, "All our candidates who are going to appear in the examination should get an opportunity to participate in the examinations within the time limit, so their time should not be wasted, so we have decided that within one week the Public Service Commission will release the recruitment calendar."

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation. The survey of all unrecognised madrasas began today in Uttar Pradesh.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the UP Government decided to conduct a survey of unrecognized Madrassas to ensure the basic facilities for the students of these Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department, has earlier said that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.