'Why only there, for publicity?': NCP on Eknath Shinde's Diwali with cops in Naxalite-affected area

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde if he celebrated Diwali with police in Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district for the sake of publicity. Shinde on Tuesday visited Bhamragad in the eastern Maharashtra district and celebrated Diwali with police personnel.

What did NCP spokesperson say?

"Good to know that CM Eknath Shinde ji celebrated Diwali with Police in Gadchiroli. But the question is, why only there? Did he celebrate there because it is a naxal area and it will garner him more publicity?" tweeted NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Police across Maharashtra risk their lives in the line of duty and if the chief minister genuinely wanted to boost their morale he should have celebrated Diwali with them across the state, he added.

"Anyway CM Eknath Shinde ji is spending a lot of his time attending functions, he could have attended more and for a change it would have been for a good cause," Crasto said .