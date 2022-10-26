NewsIndia
EKNATH SHINDE

'Why only there, for publicity?': NCP on Eknath Shinde's Diwali with cops in Naxalite-affected area

"Did he celebrate there because it is a naxal area and it will garner him more publicity?" tweeted NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 06:59 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • NCP asked Shinde if he celebrated Diwali with police in a naxalite-affected district for publicity
  • NCP spokesperson had tweeted about the same
  • He asked why Shinde didn't celebrate with cops across the state

Trending Photos

'Why only there, for publicity?': NCP on Eknath Shinde's Diwali with cops in Naxalite-affected area

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde if he celebrated Diwali with police in Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district for the sake of publicity. Shinde on Tuesday visited Bhamragad in the eastern Maharashtra district and celebrated Diwali with police personnel.

What did NCP spokesperson say?

"Good to know that CM Eknath Shinde ji celebrated Diwali with Police in Gadchiroli. But the question is, why only there? Did he celebrate there because it is a naxal area and it will garner him more publicity?" tweeted NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

Police across Maharashtra risk their lives in the line of duty and if the chief minister genuinely wanted to boost their morale he should have celebrated Diwali with them across the state, he added.

 

"Anyway CM Eknath Shinde ji is spending a lot of his time attending functions, he could have attended more and for a change it would have been for a good cause," Crasto said .

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'