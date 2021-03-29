Why was Amit Shah mum when Hathras took place: CM Mamata Banerjee on death of elderly woman

Nandigram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday (March 29) said she does not support violence against women and took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah being silent on the Hathras case.

The row began after HM Amit Shah accused TMC for the death of an 82-year-old ‘mother of a BJP worker’ in West Bengal.

CM Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Amit Shah saying that he is not aware of the real reason behind the death. She also wondered why the Home Minister remains silent when women are ‘tortured to death’ in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP claimed that the elderly woman, a party worker's mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in February.

"I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers,” CM Banerjee said.

"But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain(What is the condition of Bengal). Why does he remain mum when women are attacked and brutalised in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?" Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.

Highlighting that Model Code of Conduct is in place, law and order is now under the jurisdiction of the ECI, Banerjee said, "Three Trinamool Congress workers have been killed in the last few days."

The Union Home Minister tweeted in the morning, "Anguished over the demise of Bengals daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. "The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers," Shah said.

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to the polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Live TV