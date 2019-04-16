Widespread rains, thundershowers accompanied with squall likely in many states on Tuesday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted widespread rains and thundershowers in several states across the length and breadth of the nation, citing western disturbances.

Thundersquall, with wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph, accompanied with hail and lightning is likely to take place at isolated places in northern and north-western regions--Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Heavy rain and snow at isolated places is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir.

A thunderstorm accompanied with squall (wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph) and lightning at isolated places is likely over Odisha.

In Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, thunderstorm accompanied with hail (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning is likely at isolated places.

A thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning at isolated places is likely over the eastern part of the nation--Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura,

In the western and southern part--Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana--a thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning at isolated places is likely.

Duststorm, thunderstorms accompanied with light rain would occur at many places in the national capital along with hailstorm and squall with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph at isolated places.