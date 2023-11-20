Will Lok Dal Pose Challenge To RLD Before Lok Sabha Polls? General Secretary Vijender Singh Makes Bold Claim

In what could be a new headache for the RLD and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Lok Dal has decided to contest all 80 seats in the 2024 Parliamentary polls next year. The Lok Dal claims to have been taking forward former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's farmer-centric ideology. Lok Dal leader Vijendra Singh, who was appointed as the party's National Secretary recently, showcased his strength by embarking on a massive roadshow from Ghaziabad to Meerut. The roadshow culminated with the garlanding of the Chaudhary Charan Singh statue in the Commissioner's office before reaching Meerut Circuit House.

During a press conference at the Circuit House, he emphasized Lok Dal's commitment to the welfare of farmers. He credited Chaudhary Charan Singh for founding the Lok Dal and expressed the party's dedication to carrying forward his ideals while criticizing RLD for abandoning those principles.

After the Lok Dal's big roadshow, there are talks in Western Uttar Pradesh about which way the farmer vote might sway in the upcoming elections as the RLD and Lok Dal, both parties will try to woo the farmers. If Lok Dal gains prominence among farmers, it could pose a challenge for RLD which is an ally of the Samajwadi Party. Thus, a shift in voters towards Lok Dal will ultimately harm Akhilesh Yadav thus benefitting the BJP.

"We will fight for the rights of farmers across Western Uttar Pradesh, engaging in significant movements for sugarcane farmers and debt waivers," stated Vijendra Singh. He announced a grand program on December 23rd, Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, to unite farmers across Uttar Pradesh.

The party aims to pressure the government for MSP laws and fair crop pricing. Vijendra Singh accused other political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and RLD, of deceiving farmers and solely indulging in family politics under the guise of farmer interests. He asserted, "The real Lok Dal is our party, and the people of Western Uttar Pradesh have recognized this fact. While in opposition, neither Samajwadi Party nor RLD have conducted any substantial movement for the farmers."