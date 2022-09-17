'Will soon DEAL with both 'Razakar' and 'Sajakar'...', Raj Thackeray gives BIG warning in an OPEN letter

Marathwada Liberation Day is being celebrated in the state today. Meanwhile, a fierce fight is being seen between the ruling party and the opposition. In this, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has written an open letter addressed to the state. This has given a new twist to politics in the state. Raj Thackeray has made a mocking criticism by mentioning 'Razakars' as well as 'Sajakars'. Therefore, on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day, political accusations are being made in the state.

Raj Thackeray's Open Letter...

Today is September 17, the day of the Marathwada Liberation War. Today should in fact be celebrated like a festival in Marathwada, because the Marathwada Liberation War was not a fight for merger, but it was a fight for the integrity of the country. The Nizam of Hyderabad wanted Hyderabad to be an independent nation and preparations for it had started many years before. Imagine if he had achieved this goal, the integrity of India would have been at risk. So, the fight fought by the people of Marathwada is a fight for the integrity of the country, and therefore, this day should actually be celebrated like a festival.

Also Read: 'AAL IZZ NOT WELL' for Uddhav Thackeray, 12 out of 15 state chiefs SWITCH side and join Eknath Shinde

Ignorant of Great Struggle

Raj Thackeray said, "I have always felt that we are quite ignorant of this great struggle. I got to know some things about the struggle by reading Anant Bhalerao's book on the subject, then listening to Narhar Kurundkar's lectures on the subject on YouTube and I kept getting new information. But overall it seems that not much is known about this glorious fight.

Also Read: 'CM should ask Uday Samant to submit his RESIGNATION', Aaditya Thackeray FURIOUS over Vedanta-Foxconn DEAL

Govt Steer the Boat of 'Razakars'

But why is the Marathwada Liberation War not being talked about much? Raj Thackeray claims, "Of course, there was a government in the state for many years of those who were happy to steer the boat of 'Razakars', so this was natural. But now the next generation of these same Razakars refuse to join in the Marathwada Liberation Day celebrations, and unfortunately, this is the real dirt on the shoulders of my Sambhajinagarkars."

Open Letter of Raj Thackeray

Dealing with 'Razakar' and 'Sajakar'

Raj Thackeray said, "Well, not only the Razakars but also the modern 'Sajakars' have come and sat on the shoulders of the Sambhajinagarkars. The 'Sajakars', who have been looting Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation for many years and making the people of Sambhajinagar suffer, will soon deal with both the 'Razakar' and the 'Sajakar'. Anyway, best wishes to the people of Marathwada on today's Liberation Day from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. And I appeal to the people of Marathwada that the fight you fought is a glorious fight in the history of the country's freedom movement. Don't let it be forgotten. This history will give us strength in the fight against the modern 'Razakars'."