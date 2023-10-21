Will Tamil Nadu Abolish NEET? DMK Begins Anit-NEET Signature Campaign

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), launched a statewide signature campaign against the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). This move underscores the party's strong opposition to NEET and its call for a ban on this pre-medical entrance examination.

The campaign, which was joined by DMK's Youth Wing, Student Wing, and Medical Wing, received support from Tamil Nadu's Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, who registered his signature in Chennai.

Why Is DMK Against NEET?

Before the introduction of NEET, medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu were based on the marks obtained by students in their Class 12th examinations. However, with the mandatory implementation of NEET for all medical education institutions in the country, candidates are now required to qualify the pre-medical entrance exam to pursue medical and paramedical courses.

The DMK's @dmk_youthwing, @dmk_studentwing, and @MedicalwingDMK have launched a massive signature campaign against NEET injustice today. This movement will span all of Tamil Nadu to express our anti-NEET stance against the Union Government. Started by DMK, it now stands as a… — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 21, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin has been vocal in his opposition to the NEET exam for several months. He alleges that the Bharatiya Janata Party has politicized the exam. The DMK's stance against NEET is rooted in claims that it undermines social justice and benefits urban students and those with access to coaching centers.

Stalin, on August 14 of this year, made a commitment to abolish NEET after a tragic incident where a student took their own life following their inability to clear the NEET exam. The student's father was later found dead in his Chennai home, allegedly having also taken his own life due to the loss of his son. In addition to seeking the abolition of NEET, Stalin called for the transfer of education from the concurrent list to the state list.