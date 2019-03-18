Will transfer my josh to you: Manohar Parrikar, a leader par excellence

He may be gone but the memories of a much-loved political leader that Manohar Parrikar was will remain deeply etched in the memory of an entire country.

Parrikar died on Sunday after suffering from a prolonged pancreatic ailment. He was 63.

The former defence minister and four-time Goa CM had been battling ill-health since February of 2018 and had received treatment in the US, Mumbai and Goa. He had only made the occasional public appearance in the last few months and it is one of these occasional appearances, in January, that he had asked, 'How's the josh?'

An important dialogue from the Bollywood movie Uri which was based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Parrikar - although frail - borrowed from it to infuse energy to all gathered to hear him speak. "I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words," he had said.

Josh translates to enthusiasm and zeal in English.

And it is this josh that Parrikar would be best remembered for even if his last few months may not have allowed for a lot of it.

The entire country is in mourning with the national flag at half-mast in Delhi and other state capitals. The mortal remains of Parrikar would be taken to the BJP headquarters in Goa at 0930 hrs where well-wishers are expected in huge numbers to pay their final respect. The last rites would take place at 1700hrs.