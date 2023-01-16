New Delhi: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today organise a grand roadshow for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The roadshow will be held from Delhi's Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention center, where the BJP will hold its key two-day national executive meeting.

It is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and is expected to draw a large crowd. Artists from different states are also likely to perform during the roadshow.

Following the roadshow, the BJP will begin its two-day meeting that is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president JP Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections.

Nadda's three-year term as the national president ends this month and he is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

PM Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states will attend the meeting.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the meeting.

There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions, he said.

Underlining that the meeting is being held at an important juncture, Tawde said, "Elaborate discussions will be held on the upcoming assembly elections in states, the BJP's 'pravas yojana' for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening booth level teams."

In a way this meeting will finalise the party's future course of action of the BJP, he said.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for PM Modi's roadshow

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed traffic restrictions on certain roads in view of the BJP roadshow to be attended by PM Modi.

Special arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route, the police said.

According to a traffic advisory, Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.

The advisory further stated that traffic will be diverted from Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor roundabout, Rail Bhawan, Outer Connaught Circus-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath/Tolstoy Road Junction, and Tolstoy Road-KG Marg.

The traffic police has advised people to avoid these roads and stretches.

Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station, ISBT, and the IGI Airport have been suggested to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

The traffic police has also urged people to avail public transport to help decongestion of roads and asked commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots.

"Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic. In case any unusual, unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory added.