With highest spike of 8,392 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.9 lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Monday yet again recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,392 fresh cases were detected across the country in last 24 hours. The total tally also crossed 1.9 lakh mark. 230 deaths were also reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours in India.

Of the 230 deaths reported since Sunday morning, 89 are in Maharashtra, 57 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 13 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Telangana, three in Karnataka, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

As per the Ministry of health data the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 190,535 which includes 93,322 active cases, 91,818 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 5,394 deaths. The recovery rate in India stands at 48.19 percent.

Maharashtra continued to add over 2,000 new cases while Delhi saw the biggest spike in COVID-19 count.

The mortality rate in India stood at 2.8%, which is one of the lowest in the world.

The previous highest spike was reported on May 31 with 8380 new cases.

India decided to extend COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. The restaurants, malls and religious places were allowed to open elsewhere from June. India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the novel coronavirus pandemic.