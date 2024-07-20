With UK-Style Shadow Cabinet, Naveen Patnaik Puts Odisha BJP Government Under Strict Surveillance

Asserting the opposition’s job as ‘watchdogs,’ the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is preparing to hold the new Chief Minister Mohan Majhi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accountable. The BJD has established a shadow cabinet to oversee the activities of each ministry ahead of the state’s budget session, which is scheduled to start on Monday.

The move reflects Patnaik's early experiences in the United Kingdom, as the UK follows a similar 50-member model.

The shadow cabinet members are primarily former ministers from the BJD’s government. They are tasked with scrutinising each minister and their department and showing active participation in the related discussions. They are expected to develop alternative plans and policies in areas where the government might falter.

The party’s statement released earlier mentioned that the opposition acts as a watchdog for public interest in a democracy by closely monitoring the performance of various state government departments and actively participating in assembly discussions. This involvement helps safeguard the rights of the state's citizens.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) holds 51 seats, including that of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in the 147-member assembly of the eastern state.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJD lost the majority to the BJP after a 24-year-long tenure. The BJP won 78 of the 147 assembly seats, with the BJD winning 51 seats. Following this, Patnaik was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly.

The party had already aligned itself with the opposition on the NEET issue and has even staged walkouts in parliament.