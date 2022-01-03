'Wo bade ghamand me the': Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is so full of arrogance after a brief meeting with the latter over the farmers’ issue.

The Meghalaya Governor had met the Prime Minister to discuss the farmers' issues during which he reportedly had an argument with the latter, according to an Indian Express report.

While addressing an event in Haryana’s Dadri later on Sunday, Malik said, “When I met the Prime Minister on the issue of farmers, I had a fight with him within just five minutes. He was so full of arrogance. When I told him, that 500 of our people died to which the PM replied, did they for me? I said they died for you as you are the King.’’

Malik then said that PM Modi then asked him to meet Home Ministrr Amit Shah.

The Meghalaya Governor said that the Centre should work to withdraw cases against the farmers, give MSP a legal framework. The farmers' agitation has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri where he was honoured by the Phogat Khap.

"The government will have to work with honesty to withdraw the cases against the farmers and give a legal framework (guarantee) on MSP. This is the government's responsibility," he said in response to a question.

"But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with farmers, then the stir will start again," he added.

Taking advantage of the opportunity after the farm laws have been repealed, farmers should get decisions made in their favour such as a legal framework for MSP, Malik said. On his remark that he was not scared of being asked to step down from his post, Malik said, "I am always with farmers."

Appointed governor - in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya - during Narendra Modi's term as prime minister, Malik has been taking swipes at the government.

