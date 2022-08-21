New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan targetted the central government over its stance on the “revdi” (freebies) culture across the country, and asked whether free facilities in the states “fall from the hands of God?” In a direct attack to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP government, Thiagarajan said that “if PM Modi gives, then no one can questions because it comes directly from the hands of God. And if someone else gives, they say, 'No, no, that's a bad freebie'.” Thiagarajan also questioned Supreme Court’s part in the matter.

“I don’t understand why the Supreme Court is interfering in this matter. Why did PM Modi come from Delhi to launch the Rs 25,000 scooter subsidy scheme when ADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu? This shows their double stance,” said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister.

While talking to media, Palanivel Thiagarajan took a jibe at the prime minister and said, "PM Modi feels that what Narendra Modi does is right and what others do is wrong. This shows his dual stand. I am better than Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar in handling finance…I challenge them. BJP has got votes by distributing free items to Hindi speaking states."

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu CM Stalin took a jibe at the prime minister and said that the expenditure on education and health is to help the poor and marginalized people, but the PM says that the expenditure on them cannot be free.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday moved the Apex Court challenging the definition of ‘freebies’ and argued that free services are given with an intent to “secure social order” and “economic justice”.

SC on Wednesday asserted that it cannot prevent political parties from making promises, and that it was essential to define what is a “freebie”. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana asked, “Can universal healthcare, access to drinking water, and access to consumer electronics be treated as freebies?”

SC was hearing a petition by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking to prevent political parties from promising freebies to the electorate before elections.