Kanpur

Woman beaten to death by teen daughter's alleged molesters in Kanpur; 4 held

According to the report, the woman was attacked on the night on January 10 by the same men, accused of molesting her teen daughter and had managed to get bail in the case by a local court. 

Woman beaten to death by teen daughter&#039;s alleged molesters in Kanpur; 4 held
File photo

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman, whose teenaged daughter was allegedly molested by a group of men in 2018, was brutally attacked by the alleged molesters in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday night at a hospital. 

According to the report, the woman was attacked on the night on January 10 by the same men, accused of molesting her teen daughter and had managed to get bail in the case by a local court. The report said that they barged into the woman's home and threatened her to take back her complaint. When the family refused, the molesters brutally thrashed them, including the victim's mother and another woman relative. Later, both women were rushed to a city-based LLR Hospital.

"The incident took place in Chakeri area. The accused in the molestation case of 2018 was out on bail. There was a dispute between the accused and the victim's family while the accused were drinking liquor. The accused along with other people attacked the two witnesses of the molestation case," Kanpur SSP Anant Dev Tiwari was quoted as saying by ANI. He added, "In the attack, a woman was seriously injured and was admitted to the hospital. After spending over a week in the hospital, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday. 

The police claim that they have arrested four out of six men responsible for the assault. The police added that they are still looking for other accused. 

KanpurUttar PradeshcrimerapePOCSOSexual assault
