Tihar Jail

Woman inmate, accused of killing in-laws, commits suicide in Tihar Jail cell

She was arrested for allegedly killing her in-law parents along with her husband, and was brought to the jail on April 25. 

File Photo

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman inmate, facing murder charges, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a Tihar Jail cell. The deceased has been identified as Praveena alias Kavita and was an inmate of the Central Jail number 6 at the Tihar prison. 

She was arrested for allegedly killing her in-law parents along with her husband, and was brought to the jail on April 25. On the intervening night of April 26 and April 27, she was found hanging with a dupatta tied around her neck to an exhaust fan at jail No. 6. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit told PTI that the woman had tried committing suicide after killing her mother-in-law and father-in-law. 

A case was registered against the woman and her husband Satish at the Chhawla police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 309 (attempt to suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). 

Her husband Satish, who was also arrested in the case, was unemployed and financially dependent on his parents.  According to the police, the couple killed his parents over some property dispute. 

