ARVIND KEJRIWAL

Woman made 'lucrative' offers in exchange for support to AAP, says BJP councillor after MCD polls

MCD polls: The official Twitter handle for Delhi BJP also tweeted about the corruption allegations against AAP.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 03:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections
  • BJP councillor Dr Monika Pant accused the party of making "lucrative offers" to her in exchange to offer support to AAP

NEW DELHI: Days after Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, BJP councillor Dr Monika Pant accused the party of making "lucrative offers" to her in exchange to offer support to AAP during Mayor elections. She claimed that a woman named Shikha Garg made monetary offers to her to gain support for AAP. The Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that they are going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to file a complaint for the same. 

The official Twitter handle for Delhi BJP tweeted about the same and said, “It is a warning to Arvind Kejriwal. They are BJP’s councillors and not AAP councillors who will get sold. Don’t try to lure BJP councillors. AAP might be up for sale, BJP can’t get sold.”

 

BJP spokespeople Shehzad Poonawalla and Harish Khurana also addressed the incident in a press conference. 

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (December 7, 2022) ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's 15-year rule at the Delhi municipal corporation with the final results putting the party's overall tally at 134. As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, has won 104 seats. The Congress could only manage to get nine seats. Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.

The counting of votes began at 8 am, and initial trends put the BJP ahead of Kejriwal's party by a significant margin, but the pendulum swung in the AAP's favour as the counting progressed.

(With agency inputs)

DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections