Ujjain Rape Case: A woman was raped allegedly by a man after he forced her to consume liquor in the Agar Naka area of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. According to the police, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police on Wednesday, September 4. The accused was identified as Lokesh.

Speaking on the incident, the area's City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Om Prakash Mishra, said that it came to light after a video of the rape, shot by unidentified persons, went viral on social media.

"Accused Lokesh promised to marry her, made her drink liquor, and then raped her on Wednesday. Some people who were passing by shot videos of the incident instead of stopping the crime. Lokesh later fled from the spot. After the woman filed a complaint when the effect of alcohol wore off, Lokesh was arrested," he said.

Following the complaint of the woman, police arrested the accused on the same day, and the accused was produced before the court on the following day. He was sent to jail, the police officer said.

"On September 4 at around 3:30 pm, a woman came to the Kotwali police station and reported that she had been raped. Immediately a woman officer was called, and her story was heard, and an FIR was registered after informing the senior officers. In the FIR, the woman revealed the name of the accused Lokesh," Om Prakash Mishra told ANI.

"Acting on the complaint, a team was formed immediately and sent in search of accused Lokesh. Within two hours of the FIR being registered, we arrested Lokesh on the same day. The accused was brought to the police station and questioned, during which Lokesh admitted to committing the crime. The woman was medically examined, and after that, Lokesh was presented before the court on Thursday, September 5. According to the order of the court, the person concerned was sent to Bherugarh jail," he said.

The statement of the woman was also recorded before the court on Thursday. In the statement, the victim confirmed the incident of rape before the court.

On being asked about the purported video of the incident going viral on social media, the City Superintendent of Police said, "A video of this incident was also made at the time of crime, which also came to police, we have taken it as evidence."

BJP & Congress Spar Over Rape Incident

After the incident came to light, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in a war of words, with the grand old party questioning the silence of MP CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari cornered the saffron party over the incident and said, "BJP is protesting across the country against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident... A woman was raped in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's constituency. Why are MP CM Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and PM Modi silent? ... There is 'Jungle Raaj' in Madhya Pradesh. No one is safe in Madhya Pradesh... BJP leaders should also look at these kinds of incidents that are happening in MP."

In response to Congress's attack, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and MP VD Sharma said that the accused had been arrested and the state government will ensure strict action. He also said that the Congress was trying to create a controversy.

"Congress party has no issues to corner the Madhya Pradesh government, and that's why they try to give such a tone to the incident... The BJP government is the first government to introduce a law to give the death penalty to the perpetrators of these kinds of incidents...The accused has been arrested, and the state government will ensure that strict action is taken against them..." the BJP MP said.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also slammed the BJP-ruled states and said, "The nation is feeling ashamed. The honour of women is being shredded in all the BJP-ruling states... Why are the BJP-led state governments silent?"

