Word 'Hindu' is Persian, has 'very dirty' meaning: Karnataka Congress leader stirs controversy

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress Working President Satish Jarkiholi has stirred a controvrsy after he claimed that the word 'Hindu' is Persian and has a "very dirty" meaning. Speaking at an event organised by "Manav Bandhutva Vedike" on Sunday (November 6, 2022), the MLA from Yamakanmardi also said that "a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here", and demanded that there should be a proper debate in this regard.

"They speak about Hindu Dharm... This that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did the Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this," Jarkiholi said.

"Look at 'Wikipedia', where this word (Hindu) comes from? It is not yours. Then why are you placing it at such a high position? If you understand its meaning, you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word Hindu is very dirty. I'm not saying this, Swamiji has said this, it's on websites," he added.

"A religion and a word from somewhere else is being forcefully imposed on us, there should be a debate on this," the Congress leader said.

#WATCH| "Where has 'Hindu' term come from?It's come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, Wikipedia, term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?...Its meaning is horrible:KPCC Working Pres Satish Jarkiholi (6.11) pic.twitter.com/7AMaXEKyD9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Congress, however, distanced itself from its own party leader's statements and termed it as "deeply unfortunate".

"The statement attributed to Satish Jarkiholi is deeply unfortunate and deserves to be rejected. We condemn it unequivocally," Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, said.

"Hinduism is a way of life and a civilisational reality. Congress built our nation to respect every religion, belief and faith. This is the essence of India," he added.