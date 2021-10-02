हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
United Nations

World should heed Mahatama Gandhi's message of peace, usher new era of trust: UN General Secretary

File Photo

New York: United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Saturday (October 2, 2021) paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 152nd anniversary and said the world should heed his message of peace and usher in a new era of trust and tolerance.

"Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence - Gandhi`s birthday - let`s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all," Guterres tweeted in his tribute to Gandhi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in `Swaraj` (self-governance) and `Ahimsa` (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi`s birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

