CRPF

World unites in condemning terror attack on CRPF convoy in J&K

There has been worldwide outrage at the shocking and cowardly attack on a CRPF convoy which resulted in at least 44 personnel getting martyred.

World unites in condemning terror attack on CRPF convoy in J&amp;K
PTI Photo

A dastardly terror attack resulted in at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force personnel being martyred on Thursday afternoon. The attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, was universally condemned the world over even as India united to grieve the fallen heroes.

South Asian neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka were quick to express solidarity with India at this time of grief and strongly condemned the suicide attack. "At this sad moment, we stand by the people and govt of India. We offer was condolences to the members of the families who lost their dear ones. Our thoughts and prayers are speedy recovery of those who got injured," said Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Nepal PM KP Sharma spoke to PM Narendra Modi to express condolences, concern and condemnation. Lotay Tshering, PM of Bhutan, also expressed his grief. "Deeply saddened by the news  of the horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir. Bhutan strongly condemns terrorist attack of any nature. Our prayers are with the grieved family and we are following the situation closely," he tweeted.

 

 

Sri Lanka President Mathripala Sirisena and PM Ranil Wickremesinghe too expressed their utter horror at the attacks.

 

 

 

 

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives, assured India of cooperating in the fight against the menace of terrorism.

 

 

A number of foreign dignitaries - including ambassadors to India - expressed their condolences on behalf of their respective countries. These included the US, Russian, German, Turkish and Czech embassy, the French, Isreali and Thai ambassadors, and the Australian and Canadian High Commissioners.

At the time of filing this report, there had been no word from Pakistan although a Reuters report said the country had denied any involvement in the attack. India's Ministry of External Affairs however rebuked Islamabad for its support to terrorist organisations like JeM and urged the world community to deem its leader Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist.

CRPFAwantiporaMasood AzharJeMJaish-e-Mohammed
