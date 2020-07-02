हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Gopal Bhargava, 26 others take oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken oath as chief minister on March 23 2020 for the fourth term, after Kamal Nath resigned following a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Gopal Bhargava, 26 others take oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: As many as 28 new ministers, eight State and 20 Cabinet, took oath to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday nearly three months after the BJP came back to power. 

CM Chouhan had sent the list of the ministers to be sworn in today to Governor Anandiben Patel. The oath of office was administered by the governor at 11 am in the Raj Bhawan.

The leaders who took oath as ministers are: Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia , Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Dingh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoriya.

"I congratulate all the ministers who took oath today. We all will work together to achieve our common goals of development and public welfare in Madhya Pradesh. I am confident that I will get your full support in bringing new reforms," Chouhan tweeted this morning.

Among the new ministers are some former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP in March along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. While sources close to Scindia claimed that six from his camp are likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

Chouhan had taken oath as chief minister on March 23 2020 for the fourth term, after Kamal Nath resigned following a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs.

During Chouhan's swearing-in ceremony only five ministers had taken oath. 

Tags:
Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Cabinet expansionShivraj Singh Chouhan
Next
Story

CBI books GVK Group chairman Venkata Krishna Reddy, son Sanjay Reddy for siphoning off Rs 800 crore from Mumbai airport
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT23M9S

Debate: Self-reliance can be an answer to stop China's dominance?