Yogi 2.0: UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches School Chalo Abhiyaan, revives Janata Darbar from today

New Delhi: With a focus on 100% education for all, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi 2.0 government on Monday launched the ‘School Chalo’ Abhiyaan in the state. The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of students in primary schools.

"We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," PTI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath as saying while addressing the gathering.

Quoting numbers of kids enrolled in schools in Uttar Pradesh, the newly re-elected CM said, “In 2017, 1.34 crore students were enrolled in basic education schools and the situation was "awavastha aur arajakta" (mismanagement and anarchy).”

The BJP leader also posted a video of his serving mid-day meal to children in a government school.

Toilets, drinking water, poor mid-day meal- Challenges for UP schools

Addressing the issues that prevent children from joining schools, Yogi Adityanath said that the absence of basic facilities such as mid-day meals, toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes increased the dropout rate more than the admissions.

Adityanath also directed that all government schools must offer basic facilities such as toilets, drinking water, furniture and smart classes to students.

Revival of Janata Darbar

Apart from a special focus on education, Yogi Adityanath also revived the famous Janata Darbar programme in his second season.

This will enable the common man to approach the Chief Minister directly with his grievances.

Yogi started the Janta Darbar soon after he became the Chief Minister in 2017.

The practise was discontinued due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, state ministers Ajit Pal and Baldev Singh Aulakh will attend the Janta Darbar in the Chief Minister`s absence.

