UP Assembly election 2022

Yogi Adityanath's fiery victory speech: 'People have taught a lesson to Opposition'

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a fiery speech after massive victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. "Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state," Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s fiery victory speech: &#039;People have taught a lesson to Opposition&#039;
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing party gathering in Lucknow.

"We were working, but they were running a massive misinformation campaign," the Chief Minister said.

"We were working, but they were running a massive misinformation campaign," the Chief Minister said.

"Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state," Yogi Adityanath said. "I am thankful to the people for making us win with majority...Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," the Chief Minister said.

"Amid fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," Yogi Adityanath said.

"The 7-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully. It sets a great precedent," Adityanath said further.

