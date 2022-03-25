हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi goverment

Yogi Adityanath govt 2.0: Meet the 5 women ministers of Uttar Pradesh

Among the 52 Uttar Pradesh ministers who took oath today, two are deputy chief ministers, 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state (MoS). 

New Delhi: As BJP makes a comeback in the state, a total of 52 leaders including five women were sworn in as ministers in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0 on Friday (March 25). 

In a mega event organised at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Adityanath returned as the UP CM for a second consecutive term. Among the 52 ministers sworn in,  two are deputy chief ministers, 16 cabinet ministers and 34 ministers of state (MoS). 

Meet the 5 female ministers in the UP govt:

Baby Rani Maurya

Baby Rani Maurya, the Jatav MLA from Agra Rural constituency, was sworn in as a cabinet minister. The 65-year-old leader had resigned as the Uttarakhand governor last year taking a plunge into active politics. She was the first Dalit woman to become Agra’s mayor in 1995. In the recently-concluded Assembly polls, Maurya had secured a comfortable win against BSP's Kiran Prabha Keshari by a margin of 76,608 votes. 

Gulab Devi (Minister of State, Independent charge)

Gulab Devi is a five-time MLA, who defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kumari Vimlesh by a margin of 35,367 votes from the Chandausi constituency in the Sambhal district. She was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1991 on a BJP ticket. 

Vijay Laxmi Gautam (Minister of State)

Vijay Laxmi Gautam took an oath as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government today. She won from Salempur distinct under Deoria district by decimating Manbodh Prasad of SBSP by 16,608 votes in the 2022 polls. She had shifted to BJP after facing drubbing in the 2017 UP Assembly polls on an SP ticket from the Salempur seat. 

Pratibha Shukla 

Pratibha Shukla defeated Samajwadi Party's RP Kushwaha from Akbarpur - Raniya seat in Kanpur Dehat district with a margin of 13,417 votes. In 2007, she had fought on a BSP ticket and won. 

Rajni Tiwari

BJP’s Rajni Tiwari won against SP's Asif Khan Babbu with a margin of 6,479 votes from Shahabad seat in Hardoi district. With her 2022 polls win, she has become a four-time MLA. 

