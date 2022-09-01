Yogi Adityanath praises CM Bommai, says 'Karnataka and UP share strong ties'

Bengaluru: While speaking at a rally in Karnataka on Thursday September 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh share deep relations. Yogi Adityanath was speaking to a congregation after inaugurating the 'SDM Kshemavana,' a health and naturopathy retreat centre on the city's outskirts.

"As a Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Heggade (BJP Rajya Sabha member) taught traditional methods of treatment," Adityanath remarked, adding that the 'Ram Setu' was created due to the efforts of Bajrang Bali (pointing to Karnataka as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman).

Adityanath praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his efforts to improve people's lives, saying, "Bengaluru, recognised as an IT powerhouse, is now ready to become a traditional medicine treatment centre. Yoga has brought individuals worldwide together, and a healthy body will lead to greater accomplishments."

"In Karnataka, our conventional therapy procedures are used. Kshemavana's establishment in Bengaluru is a boon to the health sector. During the Covid epidemic, the power of Yoga was realised "He continued.

Adityanath further stated that Bommai is trying to make Karnataka rich and secure. Speaking on the occasion, Bommai stated that Adityanath's visit to Karnataka is a source of pride for him.

"There's a link between him and Karnataka. Gurus hold a significant place in both our faith and culture. Adityanath has demonstrated that even a Yogi can be an effective administrator. Anti-people forces are not spared under his authority, but the virtuous people are safeguarded," Bommai said.

(With IANS inputs)