Yogi Adityanath sets up inquiry panel to probe Yamuna Expressway accident which killed 29

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up three-member inquiry panel under state transport commissioner to probe Monday morning's tragic bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway which killed at least 29 passengers.

The incident took place near Agra when the double-decker bus, travelling from Lucknow and bound for Delhi, plunged into a canal. Many of the 40 passengers inside were crushed under the weight of the bus and others received serious injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and were soon joined by officials from the Agra administration to assist with the rescue and relief operations. While CM Adityanath has expressed his deep anguish at the tragedy, he has also asked for a detailed report by Tuesday. "A three-member panel under transport commissioner and Inspector General (Agra) will probe the accident and will give its report in 24 hours, revealing the main reason for the accident. The panel will also give suggestions so that proper measures can be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," he said.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath has directed DM Agra, NG Ravi Kumar, to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured. Ravi Kumar reached the site of the accident and later told reporters that the bus may have been travelling at a high speed when the driver possibly dozed off.

Meanwhile, UP Roadways has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.