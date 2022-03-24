Yogi Adityanath's oath ceremony: From PM Modi, top BJP leaders to ‘Kashmir Files’ team— here's the list of invitees

New Delhi: BJP has planned a grand event for Yogi Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Friday (March 25) with various high-profile guests as invitees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CMs of BJP-ruled states, leading industrialists and seers are all among those who will participate in the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow.

As per PTI report, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have been sent invites. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher are also among those who have been invited.

Adityanath, who will return as the UP CM for the second consecutive term, has personally sent invitations to over 50 seers, including those from Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, the news agency reported.

UP BJP general secretary J P S Rathore told PTI, "Invitations to dignitaries are being sent both by the party and the state government. Chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been invited. Invites have also been sent to opposition leaders in the state."

Notably, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will not attend the ceremony.

Adityanath will take oath at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow amid tight security arrangements, in one of the grandest events since 2007.

The road leading to the stadium has been decorated with lights and cut-outs of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Adityanath.

Earlier today, the Gorakhpur Urban MLA was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. The meeting of the newly elected party BJP MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP-led alliance returned to power with a landslide mandate by winning 273 of 403 seats in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the rival Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance bagged 125 seats.

(With PTI inputs)

