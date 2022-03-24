Yogi Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM on Friday

New Delhi: After being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Thursday (March 24), Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again on Friday.

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow today in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking at Lok Bhawan, Adityanath said this is the first time in UP that a party has been reelected in the state and this happened because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“For the first time a CM completed his 5-year tenure and the party came to power once again for the second time (in Uttar Pradesh). This has happened for the first time. It has happened under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He further said a lot of work has to be completed in the state in the coming years.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh had this belief 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. We have to work together again for the betterment of the state. UP is the most populated state in the country, there is a lot of work I have to do in the coming years,” the UP CM-designate was quoted as saying by ANI.

“There were several development projects successfully carried out in UP in last 5 years with the support of PM Modi. For the first time, people realised that homes for poor could be built, for the first time people realised that UP can be riot free,” he added.

Adityanath will visit the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.

(With agency inputs)

