Yogi government fulfilled 90% of promises made in manifesto, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 29, 2021) launched `Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar` membership drive in Uttar Pradesh`s Lucknow ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

At the launch event, the Home Minister while addressing the crowd said that Yogi Adityanath has fulfilled 90 percent of his promises and hailed the efforts made by the Uttar Pradesh government. Shah at the event claimed that unlike the opposition the current government in the state has proved that Bharatiya Janata Party governments work efficiently for the poorest of the poor.

“Today I can proudly say that Yogi Ji and his team have fulfilled 90 percent of the promises that we made in our 2017 manifesto. I want to say to Yogi Ji to march towards 100 percent target in upcoming months so that ppl can believe that BJP fulfills whatever it says,” Amit Shah said in Lucknow.

The Union Home Minister also lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over his absence.

“People who were sitting in the home for the last 5 years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell people of UP that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where he was during COVID-19, flood. They only worked for their family,” Shah said.