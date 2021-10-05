Yogi govt promises drinking water supply to every household in UP under Har Ghar Jal Scheme

Lucknow: Bukhara, a village located amid the rocky lands of Mauranipur tehsil about 20 kms from Jhansi, is finally ready to have easy access to drinkable water after many years. Women of the village were forced to walk miles to bring consumable water to their homes.

Finally putting an end to the years of trouble, the Uttar Pradesh government under its 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal’ scheme has started laying the water pipeline across the village. Soon, under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission', the village will have a regular water supply.

“My half of the day is spent in the struggle to fill the water that I have to carry on my head. Due to this, I am unable to spend time with my family but the Yogi Government’s this unique scheme has brought happiness in my life and other people’s lives too,” said Guddi, a resident of Bukhara village.

This scheme will bring a huge relief in women’s lives as they will no longer have to carry water on their heads, and it will put an end to the woes of the women folks for a long period of time.

Due to the non-availability of potable water, the villagers had to suffer from many water-borne diseases. “We do not get healthy water to drink which leads to many types of diseases and whatever we earn goes into treatment,” said Tulsi, adding, “Under the Har Ghar Nal scheme of the Yogi Govt, we will get pure drinking water and our money will be also saved.”

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee govt's SOPs for Durga puja: No carnival, limited pandal hopping and sindoor khela

Jhansi Will Witness Unprecedented Change

Pawan Sharma, the Gram Pradhan of Bukhara village, said that Jhansi will witness an unprecedented change with the Hal Ghar Jal scheme.

During the period of March and July, the villagers faced a shortage of water but with this scheme, now lakhs of people will get pure drinking water. “In collaboration with the Government’s scheme, I am making people aware of the ‘need to save water’ in every village,” he added.

The state government has almost completed the work of water treatment plants in various districts of Bundelkhand including Jhansi and Mahoba.

The scheme will benefit lakhs of people. It is to be mentioned that a total of 467 piped drinking water schemes have been launched under 32 projects of Jal Jeevan Mission in the Bundelkhand region.

ALSO READ: BJP only party which has rejected politics of caste, nepotism, appeasement: JP Nadda

Live TV