You've to be fully vaccinated or produce negative RTPCR report to enter Punjab

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday (August 14, 2021) announced that people who wish to enter Punjab will have to carry either a full COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR report. This new rule will come into effect from Monday (August 16, 2021).

“Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders mandatory full Covid vaccination or negative RTPCR report for all those entering the state from Monday, with strict monitoring particularly of those coming from Himachal Pradesh & Jammu, which are showing increased positivity,” said the state government in a release.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders mandatory full Covid vaccination or negative RTPCR report for all those entering the state from Monday, with strict monitoring particularly of those coming from Himachal Pradesh & Jammu, which are showing increased positivity: State Govt pic.twitter.com/ykXdGmLSwD — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Earlier, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan issued directions for conducting at least 10,000 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests daily at schools in the state, according to a statement.

The chief secretary also asked deputy commissioners to ensure that only fully vaccinated staff is allowed to attend the schools. Asking the departments concerned to step up RT-PCR testing, Chief Secretary Mahajan said the target of 40,000 samples per day in the state must be achieved.

Meanwhile, Punjab on Friday reported 89 new cases of the COVID-19, taking the infection count to 5,99,846, as per the medical bulletin. With no new COVID-related death reported on Friday, the toll stood at 16,334 and the number of active cases in the state stood at 568.

