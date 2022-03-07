Zee Exit Poll 2022: BJP may form govt in Manipur with 39% vote share

Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2022: Voting on Monday (March 7) ended at 6 PM in the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and marked the end of the almost month-long voting process in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

As the Assembly election drew to a close, the exit poll results for the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have started coming in.

In Manipur, the N Biren Singh government is looking to retain power by getting around a 39% vote share.

According to Zee News-DesignBoxed's Exit Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is winning 32-38 seats out of the 60 assembly seats. Congress, on the other hand, is likely to get 12- 17 seats. While the NPF may win 3-5 seats, the NPP is expected to get 2-4 seats.

Manipur Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2022: Party-wise seat share

BJP 32-38

CONGRESS+ 12- 17

NPF 3-5

NPP 2-4

OTHERS 2-5

Manipur Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results 2022: Party-wise vote share

BJP 39%

CONGRESS+ 30%

NPF 09%

NPP 06%

OTHERS 16%

The hill state had voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The BJP, notably, had formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front (NPF), and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, the saffron party is contesting all the seats on its own this time.

The Congress has formed an alliance with CPI, CPI(M), Forward Bloc, RSP and Janata Dal (Secular). In the 2017 state polls, the grand old party had emerged as the single largest party winning 28 of the 60 seats.

