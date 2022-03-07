Zee News Exit Poll 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: BJP set to win UP, AAP wins Punjab. Check Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa survey here

7 March 2022, 21:41 PM
Phase 7- seats 54
In Phase 7, the ruling BJP+ is expected to win 23-27 seats;
SP+ 22-26; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-2; OTH 1-3.
7 March 2022, 21:40 PM
Phase 6 - seats 57
BJP+ might win 30-34 seats;
SP+ 19-22; BSP 1-3;
CONG 1-3;
OTH 0.
7 March 2022, 21:39 PM
Phase 5 - 61 seats
BJP+ might win 36-40 seats,
SP+ 18-20,
BSP 00,
Cong 01-03,
Others 01-03.
7 March 2022, 21:39 PM
Phase 4 - 59 seats
In Phase 4, BJP+ expected to get 41-45 seats,
SP+ 14-16,
BSP- 01-02.
7 March 2022, 21:07 PM
Phase 3 - 59 seats
BJP+ might win 38-42 seats of the total 59
SP+ 17-19
Congress 01-02, BSP – 00
7 March 2022, 20:33 PM
Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
Zee News had conducted the exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Modi had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.
7 March 2022, 20:33 PM
Phase 2 - 55 seats
In Phase 2, BJP+ is predicted to get 21-23 seats of the total 55,
SP+ 29-33,
BSP 01-02
Congress And Others 00.
7 March 2022, 20:11 PM
UP Exit Poll Results: 1st Phase
Phase-wise seat projection
1st phase - 58 seats
In Phase 1, BJP is projected to get 34-38 off 58 seats
SP+ may get 19-21 seats
BSP 01-02.
7 March 2022, 20:00 PM
According to Zee News exit poll 2022, Goa is likely to witness a change in government in 2022, with Congress dominating the Assembly election results.
Zee News conducted the post-poll survey in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. The exit poll was conducted in all the five states that went to polls— Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.
7 March 2022, 19:59 PM
Punjab - Malwa Region Exit Poll
Seat- 69
CONG 12-16
SAD+ 10-14
AAP 38-42
BJP+ 2-5
OTH 1-2
7 March 2022, 19:40 PM
Punjab - Doaba region EXIT POLL
Seats- 23
CONG 9-10
SAD+ 8-10
AAP 3-5
BJP+ 1-2
OTH 0
7 March 2022, 19:29 PM
As the voting for the seventh and the final phase of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh has concluded on Monday at 6 pm, all eyes are on the exit polls that could set the tone and hint at who is winning the prestigious Punjab battle of 2022.
Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, has come up with the results of the exit polls in Punjab and the trend so far shows AAP emerging as the biggest gainer.
7 March 2022, 19:11 PM
Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
Zee News had conducted the biggest ever exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the high-decibel campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Modi and all top leaders from the mainstream political parties had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.
7 March 2022, 19:10 PM
Punjab - Majha Region Exit Poll Prediction
Seat- 25
CONG 5-7
SAD+ 5-8
AAP 11-14
BJP+ 0
OTH 0
7 March 2022, 19:07 PM
Punjab Exit Poll: Vote Share
CONG 25
SAD+ 24
AAP 39
BJP+ 6
OTH 6
7 March 2022, 19:06 PM
Punjab Assembly Election Exit Poll: SEAT SHARE
Seat- 117
CONG 26-33
SAD+ 24-32
AAP 52-61
BJP+ 3-7
OTH 1-2
7 March 2022, 19:05 PM
Uttarakhand Exit Polls: Vote Share
BJP 35
CONG 39
AAP 9
BSP 8
OTH 9
7 March 2022, 19:03 PM
Uttarakhand Exit Polls: SEAT SHARE
Seat- 70
BJP 26-30
CONG 35-40
BSP 2-3
OTH 1-3
7 March 2022, 18:59 PM
Goa Exit Polls: 40 seats
Vote Share
BJP 31
CONG+ 33
MGP+ 12
AAP 12
OTH 12
7 March 2022, 18:43 PM
Goa Exit Polls: 40 seats
Seat Share
Seat - 40
BJP 13-18
CONG+ 14-19
MGP+ 2-5
AAP 1-3
OTH 1-3
7 March 2022, 18:39 PM
Manipur Exit Poll - Vote Percentage
BJP 39
CONG+ 30
NPF 09
NPP 06
OTH 16
7 March 2022, 18:38 PM
Manipur Exit Poll Results Live Updates
Expected Seat Share
Total Seats: 60
BJP 32-38
CONG+ 12- 17
NPF 3-5
NPP 2-4
OTH 2-5