Zee News Exit Poll 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: BJP set to win UP, AAP wins Punjab. Check Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa survey here

Assembly Election Exit Polls Zee News:  Exit Poll. The post-poll survey - done extensively in all the 5 states - gives you the most accurate picture as to which party is likely to form the government in which state.

Last Updated: Monday, March 7, 2022 - 22:33
Comments |
Zee News presents to you the nation's biggest and most accurate Exit Poll. The post-poll survey - done extensively in all the 5 states - gives you the most accurate picture as to which party is likely to form the government in which state. The voting for the 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh was held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases.  

Of the five states that went to the polls, Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14. Goa has a 40-member assembly while there are 70 seats in Uttarakhand. On the other hand, 117 seats of Punjab went to the polls in a single-phase on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on exit polls of UP, Punjab Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

7 March 2022, 21:41 PM

Phase 7-  seats 54

In Phase 7, the ruling BJP+ is expected to win 23-27 seats;

SP+ 22-26; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-2; OTH 1-3.

BJP+ 23-27; SP+ 22-26; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-2; OTH 1-3.

7 March 2022, 21:40 PM

Phase 6 - seats 57

BJP+ might win 30-34 seats;

SP+ 19-22; BSP 1-3;

CONG 1-3;

OTH 0.

(BJP+ 30-34; SP+ 19-22; BSP 1-3; CONG 1-3; OTH 0)

7 March 2022, 21:39 PM

Phase 5 - 61 seats

BJP+ might win 36-40 seats,

SP+ 18-20,

BSP 00,

Cong 01-03,

Others 01-03.

(BJP+ 36-40; SP+ 18-20; BSP 0; CONG 1-3; OTH 1-3)

7 March 2022, 21:39 PM

Phase 4 - 59 seats

In Phase 4, BJP+ expected to get 41-45 seats,

SP+ 14-16,

BSP- 01-02.

(BJP+ 41-45; SP+   14-16; BSP 1-2; CONG 0; OTH 0)

7 March 2022, 21:07 PM

Phase 3 - 59  seats

BJP+ might win 38-42 seats of the total 59

 SP+ 17-19

Congress 01-02, BSP – 00

(BJP+  38- 42; SP+ 17- 19; BSP 0; CONG 1-2; OTH 0)

7 March 2022, 20:33 PM

Uttar Pradesh Exit Polls 2022: BJP likely to retain power in UP, expected to win 223- 248 seats - CLICK HERE TO READ IN DETAIL

Zee News, which is one of the country’s largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Zee News had conducted the exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Modi had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.

7 March 2022, 20:33 PM

Phase 2 - 55 seats

In Phase 2, BJP+ is predicted to get 21-23 seats of the total 55,

SP+ 29-33,

BSP 01-02

Congress And Others 00.

(BJP+   21- 23; SP+ 29- 33; BSP 1-2; CONG 0; OTH 0)

 

7 March 2022, 20:11 PM

UP Exit Poll Results: 1st Phase

Phase-wise seat projection

1st phase -  58 seats

In Phase 1, BJP is projected to get 34-38 off 58 seats

SP+ may get 19-21 seats

BSP 01-02.

(BJP+ 34- 38; SP+ 19- 21; BSP 1-2; CONG 0; OTH 0)

 

7 March 2022, 20:00 PM

In Details: Goa Exit Polls - Congress pips BJP in Goa, may cross majority mark to form govt

According to Zee News exit poll 2022, Goa is likely to witness a change in government in 2022, with Congress dominating the Assembly election results.

Zee News conducted the post-poll survey in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. The exit poll was conducted in all the five states that went to polls— Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

7 March 2022, 19:59 PM

Punjab - Malwa Region Exit Poll 

Seat- 69

CONG 12-16

SAD+ 10-14

AAP 38-42

BJP+ 2-5

OTH 1-2

7 March 2022, 19:40 PM

Punjab - Doaba region EXIT POLL

Seats- 23

CONG 9-10

SAD+ 8-10

AAP 3-5

BJP+ 1-2

OTH 0

7 March 2022, 19:29 PM

Read In Detail: AAP likely to emerge as single largest party in Punjab, may win 52-61 seats

As the voting for the seventh and the final phase of the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh has concluded on Monday at 6 pm, all eyes are on the exit polls that could set the tone and hint at who is winning the prestigious Punjab battle of 2022.

Zee News, which is one of the country's largest media houses, has come up with the results of the exit polls in Punjab and the trend so far shows AAP emerging as the biggest gainer.

 

7 March 2022, 19:11 PM

Read In Detail: Congress likely to seize power in Uttarakhand, oust BJP

Zee News, which is one of the country’s largest media houses, on Monday broadcast the results of the biggest exit polls for the hard-fought assembly elections 2022 in five major states – UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Zee News had conducted the biggest ever exit polls to check the mood of the voters in five states which went to the polls recently. The intensity of the high-decibel campaign can be gauged by the fact that Prime Minister Modi and all top leaders from the mainstream political parties had to come on the road to campaign in roadshows.

7 March 2022, 19:10 PM

Punjab - Majha Region Exit Poll Prediction

Seat- 25

CONG 5-7

SAD+ 5-8

AAP 11-14

BJP+ 0

OTH 0

7 March 2022, 19:07 PM

Punjab Exit Poll: Vote Share

CONG 25

SAD+ 24

AAP 39

BJP+ 6

OTH 6

7 March 2022, 19:06 PM

Punjab Assembly Election Exit Poll: SEAT SHARE

Seat- 117

CONG   26-33

SAD+ 24-32

AAP 52-61

BJP+ 3-7

OTH 1-2

7 March 2022, 19:05 PM

Uttarakhand Exit Polls: Vote Share

BJP 35

CONG 39

AAP 9

BSP 8

OTH 9

7 March 2022, 19:03 PM

Uttarakhand Exit Polls: SEAT SHARE

Seat- 70

BJP 26-30

CONG 35-40

BSP 2-3

OTH 1-3

 

7 March 2022, 18:59 PM

Goa Exit Polls: 40 seats

Vote Share

BJP   31

CONG+ 33

MGP+ 12

AAP 12

OTH 12

7 March 2022, 18:43 PM

Goa Exit Polls: 40 seats

Seat Share

Seat - 40

BJP 13-18

CONG+ 14-19

MGP+ 2-5

AAP 1-3

OTH 1-3

 

7 March 2022, 18:39 PM

Manipur Exit Poll - Vote Percentage

BJP 39

CONG+ 30

NPF 09

NPP 06

OTH 16

 

7 March 2022, 18:38 PM

Manipur Exit Poll Results Live Updates

Expected Seat Share
 

Total Seats: 60

BJP 32-38

CONG+ 12- 17

NPF 3-5

NPP 2-4

OTH 2-5

