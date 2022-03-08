Zee News Exit Poll: A look at UP's VIP seats - see how Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya, Shivpal Yadav are performing

Only two days are left for the results of the Assembly elections in five states. In the EXIT POLL of ZEE NEWS and DESIGNBOXED, we have shown which party is likely to form the government in which state and in which state there could be a hung Assembly.

Now we are telling you about the seats of VIP leaders of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab- which VIP candidate is likely to emerge victorious and who might bite the dust. But let us first have a look at the exit polls of Uttar Pradesh.



As per ZEE NEWS and DESIGNBOXED EXIT POLL, BJP can form the government on its own in UP.

- BJP and its allies are likely to get 223-248 seats.

- The Samajwadi Party-led alliance can get 138-157 seats.

- BSP can get 5-11 seats.

- Congress is likely to remain in single digit and get 4-9 seats.

- Others can win 3-5 seats.

Today in the exit polls of ZEE NEWS and DESIGNBOXED, we tell you about the conditions of the VIP leaders of UP.



These bigwigs likely to win their seats

- BJP’s Pankaj Singh is likely to retain his Noida seat.

- BJP candidate and minister in the Yogi government Shrikant Sharma is projected to win from Mathura seat.

- BJP's VIP candidate Suresh Rana might lose the election from Thana Bhawan Assembly seat in Shamli district.

- Samajwadi Party veteran Mohammad Azam Khan can win the election from Rampur seat.

- Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is likely to win from Karhal Vidhan Sabha seat in Mainpuri district.

- Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from the Etawah seat of Jaswantnagar, can also win the election.

- UP Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Keshav Prasad Maurya can win the election from Sirathu.

Let's move ahead and have a look at some more VIP leaders of UP. Let's start from the biggest seat of the state Gorakhpur, from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself is contesting.



These bigwigs can win their seats in the Gorakhpur region



- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can win from the Gorakhpur city seat.

- Siddharth Nath Singh, a minister in the Yogi government and candidate from Allahabad West, can win his seat.

- Aditi Singh, who left Congress and joined BJP, can win the election from Rae Bareli seat.

- UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu can win the election from Tamkuhiraj seat of Padrauna.

- Swami Prasad Maurya, who left BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party just before the election, is also likely to win from Fazilnagar.

In the exit polls of Uttar Pradesh, everyone is also interested about the 9 seats in the state capital Lucknow. These are all hot seats. Let us have a look at the survey of seats in Lucknow.

The expected result in Lucknow

- Samajwadi Party’s Surendra Kumar can win from the Malihabad seat of Lucknow.

- BJP is projected to win from the Bakshi Ka Talab seat.

- BJP’s Rajeshwar Singh is likely to win election from the Sarojini Nagar seat. Here BJP had reposed faith in Rajeshwar Singh by denying the ticket to its sitting MLA Swati Singh.

- Lotus is also expected to bloom from Lucknow West seat. Here the BJP candidate is seen leading in the exit polls.

