Zee News Impact: SGPC welcomes US House of Representatives' resolution for April 14 as 'National Sikh Day'

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) the premier body of the Sikhs has welcomed proposed resolution by the United States (US) House of Representatives, supporting the designation of Vaisakhi, April 14 of each year, as 'National Sikh Day'.

SGPC President Advocate Dhami has termed this resolution of the US Congress as a matter of pride for the Sikh Quam (community). He said that the Sikhs all over the world have shown their significant existence with their rich culture and hard work.

Notably, US Congress has proposed a resolution to observe April 14, the day that marks the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh and when Sikhs celebrate ‘Vaisakhi’ globally, as ‘National Sikh Day’.

The resolution reads that Sikhs began immigrating into the US over 100 years ago, and have played an important role in developing the US.

Resolution 1007 was submitted by the US Congress in its second session on March 28 by prominent congressmen including the members of the American Sikh Congressional committee.

Ms. Scanlon (for herself, Ms. Bass, Mr. Tonko, Mr. Fitzpatrick, Mr. Meuser, Mr. Swalwell, Mr. Krishnamoorthi, Mr. Norcross, Mr. Kim of New Jersey, Mr. Garamendi, Mr. Neal, Mr. Brendan F. Boyle of Pennsylvania, and Mr. Valadao) submitted the resolution, which was further sponsored by Mary Gay Scanlon (PA), and cosponsored by Karen Bass (CA); Paul Tonko (NY); Brian K. Fitzpatrick (PA); Daniel Meuser (PA); Eric Swalwell (CA); Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL); Donald Norcross (NJ); Andy Kim (NJ); John Garamendi (CA); Richard E. Neal (MA); Brendan F. Boyle (PA); David G. Valadao (CA) and Committee on Oversight and Reform (Standing).

"If today the US Congress is recognising the Vaisakhi as 'National Sikh Day', then it is a tribute to the ideology of the Gurus (Sikh masters) and the establishment of Khalsa Panth", said Advocate Dhami.

This decision is welcomed by the Sikh body, SGPC and we thank all those who worked hard for it as well as the sponsoring representatives who affixed the seal of approval on this resolution.

Meanwhile talking over the phone from California, Dr Pritpal Singh coordinator American Gurdwara Parbandhak committee appreciated SGPC for supporting the move by the US Congressmen for submitting the resolution seeking the designation of April 14 as ‘National Sikh Day’, a move, which has made the members of the Sikh community residing there, euphoric.

