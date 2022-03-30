US Congress seeks designation of April 14 as ‘National Sikh Day’, community euphoric

New Delhi: The US Congress has submitted a resolution seeking the designation of April 14 as ‘National Sikh Day’, a move, which has made the members of the Sikh community residing there, euphoric.

Resolution 1007 was submitted by the US Congress in its second session on March 28 by prominent congressmen including the members of the American Sikh congressional committee.



Ms. Scanlon (for herself, Ms. Bass, Mr. Tonko, Mr. Fitzpatrick, Mr. Meuser, Mr. Swalwell, Mr. Krishnamoorthi, Mr. Norcross, Mr. Kim of New Jersey, Mr. Garamendi, Mr. Neal, Mr. Brendan F. Boyle of Pennsylvania, and Mr. Valadao) submitted the resolution, which was further sponsored by Mary Gay Scanlon (PA), and cosponsored by Karen Bass (CA); Paul Tonko (NY); Brian K. Fitzpatrick (PA); Daniel Meuser (PA); Eric Swalwell (CA); Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL); Donald Norcross (NJ); Andy Kim (NJ); John Garamendi (CA); Richard E. Neal (MA); Brendan F. Boyle (PA); David G. Valadao (CA) and Committee on Oversight and Reform (Standing).

The resolution, while recognizing the contributions of the Sikh community, which originated in Punjab, India, and began migrating to the United States over 100 years ago, recognizes Sikhism as the world’s fifth-largest religion with nearly 30,000,000 adherents, roughly 1,000,000 of whom call the United States home. It also acknowledges the important role played by the Sikh community in developing the United States.



April 14 has been chosen as ‘National Sikh Day’ as it is the day when Sikhs, the world over, celebrate ‘Vaisakhi’, the harvest festival of Punjab, the state of their origin in India, and the day marking the founding of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Master.

“Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi on the first day of the month of Vaisakh in the Sikh calendar, which typically falls on April 14; Whereas Vaisakhi is a special occasion in which Sikhs remember the founding in 1699 of the Order of Khalsa, a fellowship of devout saint-soldier Sikhs, by the 10th Sikh Guru to fight tyranny and oppression, which played an important role in shaping the religion’s history and identity; and Whereas it is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of Vaisakhi alongside Sikhs throughout the world”, says the resolution.



The development has been hailed by the members of the Sikh community in the US. The American Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (AGPC) has thanked the congressmen for introducing the resolution. Pritpal Singh, Coordinator, AGPC, said that this will go a long way in not only helping generate awareness about Sikh culture and customs in the US, but will also help bring down the spate of hate crimes against Sikhs, which largely transpired in the aftermath of 9/11 incident with Sikhs being mistaken for Arabs, which also resulted in attacks on Gurudwaras, the Sikh places of worship, in the US.

Appreciating the Sikh community’s role in the US, the Congressmen said the people of the United States feel obliged to honour the Sikh community’s important contributions in supporting and enriching the social fabric of the nation. Harpreet Singh an executive director of Sikh caucus committee says, “I am glad that United States of America understands the importance of recognizing the communities living here and their contributions towards the growth of the state.” Himat Singh and Harjinder Singh from Sikh co-ordination committee and Jugraj Singh, a prominent Sikh activist, said the resolution itself recognises the distinct identity of the Sikhs in the US.



