LIVE: Massive commotion at Ghazipur and Singhu protest sites; farmer leader says 'will commit suicide but won't end protest'

Farmers have been camping at the border areas of the national capital for almost two months as part of their protest against Centre`s three agriculture laws. Security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) after the violence broke out during a tractor rally in various parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

Protesting farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades. They clashed with the police and also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors, while one farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO.

Here are the live updates:

8.50 pm: Will commit suicide but won't end protest until farm bills are repealed: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

8.45 pm: Around 30 farmers from DDA Ground Burari have moved towards Singhu border and other farmers ( around 15) have been detained for their possible involvement in violence by protesters on 26th January and for violating laws. Burari ground is being cleared and will be clear soon.

8.38 pm: Ghazipur border closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Please take alternate route: Delhi Traffic Police

8.30 pm: Section 144 Imposed at Ghazipur Border

8.15 pm: A notice has been served to them (farmers) under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance): Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh at Ghazipur border.

8 pm: Rakesh Tikait starts hunger strike.

7.55 pm: Commuters have been advised to take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44.

7.15 pm: Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders have opened.

7.00 pm: BKU leader Naresh Tikait ends protest in Muzaffarnagar

6.55 pm: We’ll continue our sit-in protest & will not vacate site till talks with government are held. Administration has removed basic facilities including water & electricity supply. We’ll get water from our villages: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border.

06.50 pm: Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers’ agitations in the state: Government officials.

06.45 pm: Roads to Singhu Border fully closed.

6.20 pm: “We want to court arrest peacefully but there is a plan for violence in way while protesters return. If there is any such plan, I will remain here. I will face the bullet,” Rakesh Tikait said

6.15 pm: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that they won’t surrender. “No surrender. BJP wants to create a different scenario. Call details of those responsible for Red Fort incident should come. If needed, more people will come from villages. Deep Sindhu connection should come before country. SC committee should investigate,” Tikait said.

6 pm: Singhu border--The government has taken a tough stand after the violence during the tractor parade of farmers on January 26 (Republic Day). The deployment of police has been increased at all the picket sites of farmers including the Singhu border and Ghazipur border. Police and agitators have come face-to-face on the Singhu border. RAF personnel have also been deployed on the Singhu border. Police have started removing barricades with the help of cranes. They were used to remove concrete blocks from the road and two cranes are at work. There is heavy deployment of police at the site.

5.50 pm: Locals raise slogans to vacate Singhu border--As per news agency ANI, a group of people claiming to be locals of the Singhu border gathered and raised slogans, demanding the area to be vacated. People were raising slogans including 'will not tolerate tricolour`s insult', 'vacate Singhu border', 'Delhi Police we are with you' and 'Khalistan murdabad'. At the Singhu border point, a 'sadbhawana march' was taken out by protesting farmer unions.

5.40 pm: Flag march of police on Ghazipur border--The police force has also been increased at the Ghazipur border and the police is conducting flag march at the border. According to information received from sources, the facilities being provided by the Municipal Corporation at Ghazipur border have been removed. The facilities that were provided include sweepers, water facilities, and restrooms. Now only two toilets have been kept.

5.45 pm: Delhi Police--Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said held a meeting with the special commissioner of police (Intelligence) and other senior police officers at the police headquarters. In a written message to Delhi Police personnel on Thursday, Shrivastava said that coming days can be more challenging and they will have to be alert. "You have shown great patience despite the farmers' agitation turning violent...394 of our friends have been injured in the violence during the farmers' agitation," he said in his message.

5.35 pm: Farmer unions--Those protesting against the three farm laws alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, which left 394 police personnel injured and one protestor dead.