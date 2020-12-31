Zee Readers poll 2020: Farmers protest against Centre's three farm laws, 6th round of talks end on positive note

New Delhi: Over thousands of farmers are staging a protest against the Centre's three farm laws and have been camping across various borders on the national capital.

On Wednesday, the sixth round of talks took place between the Centre and the farmer union leaders which ended on a positive note. The next meeting will take place on January 4, according to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Talking to reporters Tomar said, "The first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment. Unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali (stubble burning) ones. Both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion," adding "Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. Consensus on two out of four issues was reached between both sides."

While the farmer leaders are hopeful of the outcome in the next round of talks. They, however, added that the movement will continue till the three new farm laws are repealed.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been staging protest since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In the latest Zee Reader's Poll 2020, farmers protest against farm laws has emerged as one of the biggest news events of the year.

Did you vote for #zeereaderspoll2020, if not - click here

You can also click this link to cast your vote.