Zee5 to launch HiPi short video platform after India bans China's TikTok

New Delhi: The recent ban on TikTok and 58 other mobile applications by the Government of India has resulted in boosting the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative as Zee5, the online video streaming over-the-top (OTT) media service has announced to launch a 'short video' platform for the content creators in India.

Zee5 said that the name HiPi comes from the vision of a youthful and carefree planet where everyone can express themselves with freedom and confidence.

They also stated, "This is a call to all creators! The ban wasn’t on your creativity. Become an official creator for HiPi and get early access to the platform! Send us your official profile link at hipi@zee.esselgroup.com today and get fame on arrival."

This is a call to all creators! The ban wasn’t on your creativity. Become an official creator for HiPi and get early access to the platform!

Send us your official profile link at hipi@zee.esselgroup.com today and get fame on arrival. #MadeInIndia #Banxiety #HiPi pic.twitter.com/RKin6LSVuw — HiPi (@HiPiOnZee5) July 1, 2020

Zee5 has already got a strong presence in the OTT market because of its more than 1 lakh hours of TV shows along with 90+ live TV channels in 12 languages.

The app had also recently added over 4,000 free hours of kids-focused content through Zee5 Kids in nine languages, namely English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, and Bhojpuri.