ZEENahinDarega: Fight against 'tukde-tukde' gang will continue, says Zee News

NEW DELHI: Zee News, one of the country's biggest media houses, on Thursday said that its fight against the separatist forces, radical Islamists and those day-dreaming to convert India into an Islamic state will continue despite all odds. Zee News, through its popular show DNA, made a scathing attack on those who believe in the prophecy of ''Ghazwa-e-Hind'' and working in a clandestine manner to damage the federal and secular structure of India.

The channel also strongly condemned the attack on its senior reporters and cameraperson near Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi during the coverage of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

In view of the attack on Zee News senior reporter Jitendra Sharma, his colleague Neeraj Gaur and cameraman Qamar Khan, the channel questioned the real motive of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

The channel slammed the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Jagh and Jamia Nagar for their double standards and selective approach towards media. The channel asked why those holding placards and posters of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar in their hands were so afraid of Zee Media and evading legitimate questions raised by the channel.

Reiterating that the nation will always remain the topmost priority and it will continue to work in the best interest of people of India, the channel asked if the anti-CAA protesters really respected the ideals and principles of non-violence and truth practised by Mahatma Gandhi.

It may be noted that a Zee News team was attacked near the Sukhdev Vihar metro station in Delhi when they went there to cover the ongoing anti-CAA protests. They were heckled and assaulted by the protesters from Jamia area of Delhi.

During the incident, the anti-CAA protesters tried to snatch the mobile and personal belongings of Jitendra Sharma and Neeraj Gaur. The channel's camera and recording equipment were completely damaged by the anti-CAA protesters, who also shouted anti-government slogans.

The agitating anti-CAA protesters also broke the camera and Live Unit of the channel. The incident comes hours after a young man, reportedly a minor, identified as Gopal, brandished a locally-made pistol and opened fire at the anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia area in which a student was injured.

Strongly condemning the two incidents, the channel said that it now depends on the people of India to decide which way they want to go and what kind of a nation they want to build. Referring to Sharjeel Imam, the man arrested by police for making highly-objectionable remarks against the Union of India, the channel said that the arrested youth was the new poster-boy of the ''tukde-tukde'' gang.

Citing Delhi Police, the channel also reminded millions of its viewers about the danger which the ''tukde-tukde'' gang, the selfie-journalists and radical Islamists like Sharjeel Imam posed to the nation.

During his interrogation, Sharjeel had told officers that Muslims were being treated poorly in this country and so he was raising his voice against this. He admitted that he knew he could be arrested for his speech but showed no regrets.

The JNU student also didn't deny making highly-objectionable remarks against India in the videos that became viral and formed the ground for his arrest. The channel said that the officers of the Crime Branch and Special Cell who interrogated Sharjeel believe that he gave the speech as a deliberate strategy.

The channel reminded its viewers that it continues to be the prime target of ''tukde-tukde'' gang due to its fearless and unbiased reporting of national and international issues.

Is Ghazwa-e-Hind the ultimate aim of CAA protesters? the channel asked in one segment of the show.

Shifting its focus on the Ghazwa-e-Hind, the show explained that Prophet Muhammad had once prophesized a great battle (Ghazwa-e-Hind) between India and Pakistan or believers and non-believers centuries ago. According to various theories of ‘Hadith’, two groups of Muslims have been listed free from Hellfire; the Group 1 includes people who would wage war against India, and the Group 2 would follow Hazrat Issa.

Invoking the term ''Ghazwa-e-Hind'' has been a staple Islamist discourse from the medieval times and has triggered the call for ''jihad'' against India from the eighties of the last century. It is no surprise that all terrorist groups operating in Kashmir, including Let and JeM, claim that their jihad is a part of the prophecy of Prophet Mohammad.

Emboldened with the successful history of jihadi impact on conversion of a large number of natives, the Ulemas or Islamists consider non-Islamic governance in India as Darul Harab (land of war) and feel that it is the duty of Indian Muslims to turn it into Darul Islam (Land of Islamic rule) after complete liquidation of non-Muslims in the region which could be possible only after Ghazwa-e-Hind.

During the show, its presenter and Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary recalled how the anti-CAA protesters had on January 27 not allowed him to cover their agitation. They did not allow Sudhir Chaudhary to cross the police barricade.

Sudhir Chaudhary kept on urging the protesters to allow him to meet them and bring their concerns over the CAA before the government but the protesters did not accept his request. Sudhir Chaudhary was accompanied by senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia during his visit to Shaheen Bagh.

The channel, while appealing to the anti-CAA protesters to shun violence and end their futile agitation, launched the #ZEENahinDarega campaign, which immediately became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Amid all this, the anti-CAA protests continued near Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and a heavy police force was deployed there as a precautionary measure.

Several hundred people most of them women have been protesting against CAA in Jamia area of the national capital for 45 days (till January 30, 2020).