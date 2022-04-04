हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Zero Covid deaths in Bengaluru in last 3 days, no cases in 28 Karnataka districts

For the first time since the beginning of Covid third wave, the state reported zero Covid deaths last Friday. Bengaluru has recorded zero deaths in the last three days.

Zero Covid deaths in Bengaluru in last 3 days, no cases in 28 Karnataka districts
Representational Image (Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru: The Covid numbers have further dwindled in Karnataka. Bengaluru has recorded zero deaths in the last three days and no Covid cases in 28 districts have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, said on Monday (April 4, 2022).

The commercial activities, pubs, bars and recreational centers are operating in a full-fledged manner and the government is mulling to even lift the mandatory mask rule in public places. The people are planning for summer vacations without any fear.

For the first time since the beginning of Covid third wave, the state reported zero Covid deaths last Friday. Bengaluru has reported 49 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 39.45 lakh people have been infected with the deadly virus and 40,054 persons have lost their lives in the state. 39.04 lakh persons, who were infected with Coronavirus, have recovered fully. The state has 1,515 active cases now and 50 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 0.46 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.00 per cent.

Bengaluru city has 1,399, Shivamogga 14, Chitradurga and Bellary 13 active cases. The number of active cases in 16 districts of the state has come down to single digits.

Till date 3,081 cases of Omicron and 4,620 cases of Delta and its Sub Lineages have been identified in the state. A total of 10.41 doses of Covid vaccinations have been administered so far in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID deathsBengaluru
Next
Story

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT urged Uttar Pradesh government to scrap Ashish Misra's bail twice

Must Watch

PT1M48S

Zee Top 10: Putin will have to face the consequences - Germany